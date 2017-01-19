Quantcast

House expected to pass NH gun bill

CONCORD, N.H. -

A gun bill in New Hampshire has cleared a major hurdle.

The bill makes it easier for Granite Staters to carry a concealed weapon repealing the need to have a permit or license for one. The bill is expected to pass the House and be signed into law by the new Republican Governor Chris Sununu. 

