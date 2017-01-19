Quantcast

George picked for Chittenden County state's attorney - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

George picked for Chittenden County state's attorney

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Gov. Phil Scott has made his pick for Chittenden County state's attorney.

Late this afternoon, the governor announced that he has appointed Sarah George to the role left by Attorney General T.J. Donovan.

George has been the county's deputy state's attorney since 2011.

The governor says George is the right candidate because of her experience and her "strong moral compass."

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.