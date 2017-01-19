Quantcast

Police: Couple stole tools from Jericho hardware store

Surveillance Photo Surveillance Photo
JERICHO, Vt. -

Who took tools from a hardware store?

Police say a couple went to the Ace Hardware in Jericho and stole tools January 16 around 6:45 p.m.

The theft was witnessed not only by several store employees, but the suspects and their vehicle were also captured on store surveillance cameras.

If you recognize them you're asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-878-7111. 

