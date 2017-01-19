Vermont lawmakers look to shave state budget gap

Vermont's state budget is nearly $30 million in the red and lawmakers don't have long to fix it.

Most aspects of the budget are overperforming expectations, but not nearly enough to compensate for the massive fall off in tax revenue from corporations.

In recent years, it kept the state budget in the black, but this year it's dragging state finances into the red.

"We had a really good run in corporate tax and now that run appears to be over," said Jeff Carr, Vermont state economist.

That leaves the state $28 million over budget with less than six months to manage or cut funds. Budget writers had already planned on lower returns this year, but not the newly projected drop of 34 percent or about $40 million.

The state economists say there are two factors in play.

"Is due to corporate tax changes that have to do both what happened cyclically and then individual circumstances that affect specific firms," said Tom Kavet, Vermont state economist.

In English, part of the problem may be a good thing. Businesses are performing well enough to hire more people and give raises which comes out of companies' bottom lines.

The other element is that the tax is simply prone to big swings and states all across the country are watching revenues fall.

New York's fund is down more than 150 percent. Downturns in corporate cash always come before recessions, but recessions don't always follow.

"The upturn is getting a little long in the tooth," said Carr.

The state economists say continuous economic growth has lasted longer than only a couple of other historical instances, but they don't see the slow but steady climb of the Vermont economy peaking quite yet.

"Longevity, particularly when you're on the upside of a cycle, has its virtues and that's been a good thing. We don't see any of the normal precursors of a downturn any time in the near term," said Carr.

Lawmakers have some ideas where to find cash, but they may not be realistic. Gov. Phil Scott's plans should be clearer after his budget address Tuesday.

This budget pinch of $28 million is for the current fiscal year which ends June 30. The $70 million gap is for the following year which begins July 1 and will be the subject of much debate the rest of this winter and spring.