Burlington girl teaches the world about stuttering

A young woman from Burlington is on a mission to teach the world about stuttering. Her efforts got her nominated for the "National Stuttering Association's Kid of the Year."

Madison Denton is just 12 years old and she's not letting her age slow her down. Madison has a stutter and she's working hard to educate people about her challenge.

For two years, she has been writing letters to the makers of the American Girl Dolls hoping that one of their dolls could have a stutter like her. Thanks to her effort and those of others across the country it's happening.

The company has unveiled "Gabby," a little girl who's an accomplished dancer, who's great at poetry and also happens to speak with a stutter. Madison joined 'The :30" to talk about her efforts.

Reporter Keith McGilvery: What is your advice?

Madison: To do what you want to do, kind of like help people.

"She wants to eradicate the stigma that surrounds stuttering and she is always working and coming up with these very creative projects to work with the people she is getting speech services," said Sara Denton, Raising Awareness About Stuttering.

Madison is a student at the Christ the King School in Burlington. She recently took home third prize in the school's science fair. Her project looked at whether people treat individuals who stutter differently when they know about the stuttering.

Madison will travel to Texas this summer as part of her nomination for the "National Stuttering Association's Kid of the Year." We wish her the best of luck.