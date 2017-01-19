Quantcast

Employment support for returning guard members

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

On relatively short notice, members of the Vermont National Guard were deployed overseas. For many, the sacrifice is a major disruption to their lives. But there are resources to help them when they return home.

David Wheel is with a Department of Defense program that provides employment support. He appeared on "The :30" to tell us about programs to help Guard members. Watch the video to see.

