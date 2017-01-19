Quantcast

Police: 2 men arrested in Burlington after drug trafficking investigation

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A drug trafficking investigation led to two arrests in Burlington Thursday morning.

Authorities say neighborhood complaints and a search warrant brought them to 33 South Willard Street.

Police say they found two loaded guns, marijuana, cocaine and a lot of money inside.

Gary Carter, 29, and Naquan Bowie, 31, were arrested on drug and gun charges. 

