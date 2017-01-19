Quantcast

Police: Traffic stop leads to heroin bust in Mount Tabor

MOUNT TABOR, Vt. -

They were pulled over for speeding, but police say they found hundreds of bags of heroin in the car.

Police spotted a vehicle speeding on Route 7 in the town of Mount Tabor Thursday afternoon. When they pulled over Scott Racine, 42, of Middlebury, and his passenger, Jonathon Gallagher, 36, of Rutland, police say they found 1,400 bags of heroin. Both Racine and Gallagher were arrested on trafficking charges.

