Fire at Springfield Animal Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. -

Crews are on the scene of a fire at the animal hospital in Springfield.

Police say they got the call around 8 p.m. Thursday. Everyone got out safely -- including the pets.

River Street had to be closed while crews responded.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.

