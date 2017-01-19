Monday Night Hoops: CVU vs SBHS

CVU beat South Burlington, 63-44 Monday night.

The Rebels took a 3 point lead into halftime, but a strong third quarter helped the Redhakws win their sixth straight game and ninth overall.

Walker Storey had 19 points and 12 rebounds for CVU. Matt Spear added 16 points and Josh Bliss had 10 for the Redhawks.

South Burlington was led by Nick Liscinsky with 13 points. Ben Moran added 10.