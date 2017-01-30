Quantcast

Castleton man hits telephone pole

WALLINGFORD, Vt. -

A Castleton man slammed into a telephone pole and flipped his car Sunday night on Vermont Route 103 in Wallingford.

Vermont State Police say Sean Lenihan, 21, had a medical emergency and his car hit a pole and then flipped onto its roof.

Lenihan was brought to Rutland Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. He is expected to be OK.

