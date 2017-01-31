Vermont man convicted of shooting, injuring friend in 2015

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man has been convicted of unlawfully shooting and seriously injuring his friend during a fight in 2015.
The Valley News reports that a judge ordered Dennis Dundas of East Bethel held without bail pending his sentencing hearing, which has not been scheduled. Messages left for Dundas' attorney weren't returned.
The 68-year-old Dundas was convicted last week of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say Dundas and Donald Giovanella were inside Dundas' home when a dispute broke out, resulting in the shooting in April 2015. Officers found Giovanella lying outside the home. Authorities say Dundas appeared in the doorway a short time later.
Court documents said the two were fighting over a bottle of brandy. Dundas said he acted in self-defense.
