Visit WCAX at the Vermont Farm Show

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. -

The Vermont Farm show got underway Tuesday.

It's at the Champlain Valley Exposition and includes agricultural equipment, information, products and livestock on display. One maple producer told us it's a great way to connect with their customers.

"It is really important to integrate the suppliers with the users. It is pretty handy to have maple producers come in and see the things we have and bringing able to contact them and see their progress," said Glenn Goodrich.

And WCAX has a booth at the farm show. You can meet members of the news team. The Farm Show runs through Thursday. Click here for more information.

