UVM not aware of any students barred from returning to US

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The University of Vermont says it's not aware of any UVM students, faculty or staff who are from the seven countries included in President Donald Trump's immigration ban who are outside of the United States and unable to return.

A UVM spokesman said Monday that the school knows of less than two dozen people from those countries who are on campus and holding valid visas. He says UVM is advising them not to leave the U.S. at least during the 90 days of the order.

Civil liberties advocates have challenged the order, launching a legal fight.

Legal experts are divided as to whether courts will find Trump's action constitutional.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.