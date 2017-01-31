Vermont mayors urge president to rescind immigration order

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - All eight of Vermont's mayors are urging President Donald Trump to rescind the executive order that temporarily bans travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

In a statement released Monday, The Vermont Mayors Coalition said Vermont and its communities have a "long and proud history of welcoming immigrants and refugees" from all cultures and backgrounds

The mayors say Trump's order will have far-reaching consequences in the United States and abroad and it will hurt Vermont cities.

They say they believe Vermont is a stronger state because it welcomes people from around the world and they intend to continue the tradition.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.