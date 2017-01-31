NH education commissioner nominee Edelblut has hearing

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The public is invited to testify on school choice advocate Frank Edelblut's nomination to lead New Hampshire's Education Department.

Gov. Chris Sununu has nominated Edelblut, a former state representative and one of Sununu's former rivals for the Republican nomination for governor.

Edelblut has made a career in business, starting his own consulting company and working in venture capital, and has never worked professionally in public education. He and his wife homeschooled their seven children, and he has advocated allowing towns to spend taxpayer dollars on non-public schools and limiting the federal government's involvement in classrooms.

The 53-year-old Edelblut is facing questions at a public hearing Tuesday and must be approved by the five-member, Republican-controlled Executive Council. If appointed, he'd succeed Commissioner Virginia Barry, who has served since 2009.

