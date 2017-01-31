NH mill sold to investors for $1.1M

NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) - A more than century-old mill in New Hampshire has been sold to a group of Florida investors for $1.1 million.

The Eagle Times reports that owner William Ruger Jr. sold the vacant Sugar River Mill, now known as Richards Mill, in Newport to investors in Palm Springs, Florida.

Business consultant Keith Henderson says the new owners are considering transforming the space into a senior living facility for those older than 55.

The mill was constructed in 1847. Henderson says the building underwent a $5 million restoration in the mid-2000s that included new hardwood floors and the installation of about 7,000 panes of glass.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.