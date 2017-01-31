White Mountain Forest is home to nearly 140 species of bees

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - University of New Hampshire researchers have determined that the White Mountain National Forest is home to nearly 140 species of native bees, including two that are in decline in the Northeast.

The assessment of native pollinators in the forest was made following the 2015 UNH Bee BioBlitz, which seeks to document wild bees and determine habitat requirements for conservation.

Scientists found many yellow-banded bumble bees, a species listed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife as a species of greatest conservation need. They also found one specimen of the golden northern bumble bee. Both are declining in the Northeast.

Researchers didn't find the rusty patch bumble bee or the American bumble bee in their survey. The rusty patch is thought to be locally extinct.

