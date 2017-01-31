Bill protecting animals gets support in NY Senate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A bill prosecuting criminals who harm animals has passed in the New York state Senate.

The legislation dubbed Kirby and Quigley's Law would make it a felony to harm animals during a crime. The law, which is sponsored by Republican Sen. Jim Tedisco of Schenectady County, carries up to a two-year prison sentence upon conviction.

The proposed legislation is named as a tribute to two dogs that were shot and killed in a Montgomery County burglary in February 2016. The case is still unsolved.

Tedisco's measure now heads to the Assembly for a vote.

