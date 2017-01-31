Immigration order puts plans for newlywed doctor on hold

The immigration order is causing turmoil for a recently married doctor in our region.

Over the last four days, we have spoken with protestors who are adamantly against the president's immigration order. We have also spoken with supporters and now an American citizen who is separated from his wife overseas shared his story.

"I think the most important thing for me has always been finding someone who is genuine, who when they smile they are doing so because they are happy and they are not just putting on a good face," said Dr. Omid Moghimi.

Moghimi says that's exactly why he married his wife. The childhood companions from Iran tied the knot in 2015 and planned to move to the United States. But now those plans are on hold.

"She is devastated. She feels like her whole future is up in the air," said Moghimi.

Moghimi was born in Maryland. His mother is American, his father is from Iran. He grew up in the Middle Eastern country but attended college and medical school in the U.S. The 28-year-old doctor is currently a resident at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

"Certainly I don't feel betrayed by my friends and family and the community. But, certainly, I do feel betrayed, we do feel betrayed by the government," said Moghimi.

President Trump's executive order temporarily bans citizens of seven countries, including Iran, from traveling to the U.S. Moghimi's wife is an Iranian. For months, she had been filling out the needed paperwork to immigrate to the U.S. This week her visa interview was canceled.

"For people who think that this ban is only affecting foreigners, it's not. It's affecting U.S. citizens. It's causing U.S. citizens like myself to consider having to leave this country potentially forever because our spouses are not allowed to come based purely on a discrimination due to their nationality," said Moghimi.

Moghimi says stereotypes surrounding Iran and the Muslim religion are something he has always dealt with. But now he says his family's future is at stake, though he acknowledges that some others affected by the immigration order are worse off.

"We are not in any harm like so many refugees are. She is not being persecuted. She is safe. We are OK. We know that we will eventually be together somehow," said Moghimi.

He fears the 90-day travel ban could be extended, forcing the couple to find a new home, just not in America where he says he and wife belong.

"Everyone loves home right? And this is home," said Moghimi.

Moghimi has contacted New Hampshire's congressional delegation for assistance. He says he is also grateful for the folks at Dartmouth-Hitchcock who have helped him through the process.