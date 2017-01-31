Police: Northern NY man abandoned dog

A Northern New York man was arrested after police say he abandoned a dog.

New York State Police say Randy Mandigo, 34, of Tupper Lake, left the dog on Mount Arab Road in Piercefield during the last week of December. People found the dog Jan. 6 after it escaped its crate, which was covered in feces.

Police say Mandigo lied to them in an interview.

He's due in court Wednesday on multiple charges.