Vt. State Police say drunk driver hit cruiser

Vermont State Police say a drunk driver hit one of their cruisers early Tuesday morning.

They say just before 1 a.m., Adam Dykema, 30, of Jericho, swerved off Route 100 in Eden and sideswiped the police cruiser that was pulled off in a turnout.

No one was hurt.

Police say Dykema wasn't driving with a required interlock device.

He now faces charges.