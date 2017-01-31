Quantcast

Vt. State Police say drunk driver hit cruiser - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. State Police say drunk driver hit cruiser

Posted: Updated:
EDEN, Vt. -

Vermont State Police say a drunk driver hit one of their cruisers early Tuesday morning.

They say just before 1 a.m., Adam Dykema, 30, of Jericho, swerved off Route 100 in Eden and sideswiped the police cruiser that was pulled off in a turnout.

No one was hurt.

Police say Dykema wasn't driving with a required interlock device.

He now faces charges.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.