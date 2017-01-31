Meeting on sale of Burlington Telecom

The future of Burlington Telecom is up for discussion tonight.

The embattled utility is seeking a new owner.

Burlington taxpayers lost $17 million when money from the city was improperly used to prop up the utility.

Tonight, Jan. 31, at Fletcher Free Library, city officials will discuss the timeline and the process for selling BT.

Minutes from the last advisory board meeting show they hope to get the sale done this year to maximize the benefit to the city.

The meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. includes public comment.