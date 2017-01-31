Williston works to win heart-safe designation

WCAX-TV is beginning a new chapter under new ownership. Why the Martins say they are selling the station they launched in 1954 to Gray Television.
WCAX-TV is beginning a new chapter under new ownership. Why the Martins say they are selling the station they launched in 1954 to Gray Television.
Police say they have captured a man wanted in a Montpelier murder.
Police say they have captured a man wanted in a Montpelier murder.
Police say there was another wrong-way driver on the interstate in Vermont. But this time, they say another motorist helped stop the wrong-way driver.
Police say there was another wrong-way driver on the interstate in Vermont. But this time, they say another motorist helped stop the wrong-way driver.
You've probably heard about the Google Documents email scam making the rounds. It has hit businesses, individuals, even schools. Taylor Young checked in with Champlain College to see how they handled the scam.
You've probably heard about the Google Documents email scam making the rounds. It has hit businesses, individuals, even schools. Taylor Young checked in with Champlain College to see how they handled the scam.
American authorities say the pilot of a small plane registered in Canada has been killed in a crash in northern New York.
American authorities say the pilot of a small plane registered in Canada has been killed in a crash in northern New York.
Airport officials in Claremont, New Hampshire, say a pilot of a small plane landed safely without any injuries after having issues with his landing gear.
Airport officials in Claremont, New Hampshire, say a pilot of a small plane landed safely without any injuries after having issues with his landing gear.
A crash in Stratton sent a teen to the hospital.
A crash in Stratton sent a teen to the hospital.
The search continues for a hiker lost in a New Hampshire forest who has not been seen since last Friday.
The search continues for a hiker lost in a New Hampshire forest who has not been seen since last Friday.