Williston works to win heart-safe designation

Williston is making a push to become a heart-safe community.

It started Tuesday with training for community members at the Williston Fire Department.

They learned the basics of CPR and defibrillator training from Lt. Keith Baker.

The department is donating defibrillators they don't need to town buildings.

They hope training like this will prepare the community to deal with cardiac issues during an emergency.

"This is kind of a step toward that. We would like to place defibrillators around some public buildings that don't already have them," Baker said.

Long term, Baker says the goal is to make Williston a heart-safe community.

They have to meet standards from the American Heart Association, like having a certain number of defibrillators around town and taking classes.

There are only three right now in Vermont: Bennington, Stowe and Richmond.