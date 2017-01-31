Quantcast

Phish announces summer shows in NYC

NEW YORK -

Phish fans will be dancing and spinning in New York City this summer.

Tuesday, the Vermont-based jam band announced "The Baker's Dozen." It's a 13-night run at Madison Square Garden July 21-Aug. 6.

You can request tickets right now on Phish's website. The remaining tickets will go on sale Feb. 17. Click here for more information.

It appears there will not be a fall tour.

