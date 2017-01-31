Vt. Legislature supports Planned Parenthood, abortion rights

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Legislature has approved a resolution that affirms abortion rights.

The resolution "urges Congress and other state legislatures to preserve the rights protected in Roe v. Wade and to preserve access to essential health care services."

The Burlington Free Press reports that the legislation is offered every year but at least one legislator cited President Donald Trump's administration as a reason to support it.

The Senate approved it by voice vote; the House approved it 103-31 in a roll call vote on Tuesday.

The vote comes 10 days after hundreds of people attended the annual March for Life in Montpelier to oppose abortion and thousands of people attended a march and rally in Montpelier on the same day to support women's rights and Planned Parenthood.

