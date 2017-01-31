Missing Dartmouth College student found dead

Police have recovered the body of a missing Dartmouth College student.

Hanover police say Adam Wright, 21, of Pennsylvania, was found in the water near the shoreline of the Connecticut River at about 10 a.m. Tuesday. They say he was about 500 yards from campus.

Wright went missing shortly after midnight Monday.

Officials do not yet know how he died but say a preliminary investigation found no sign of foul play. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week and police are continuing to investigate.

In a statement, Dartmouth College President Phil Hanlon said Wright was known for his leadership and will be remembered as a quiet soul and a good friend.

