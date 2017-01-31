Suspect in fatal Northfield fire changes plea

A man accused in a deadly arson in Northfield is changing his plea.

After obtaining federal court documents, one of the suspects plans to plead guilty to two serious charges.

Prosecutors say Jonathan Zampieri was one of two men responsible for the December 2015 arson on Union Street in Northfield which left one woman dead and her boyfriend seriously injured.

Investigators say it was all part of a drug-related robbery that took a gruesome turn when the victims, Efren Serrano and Brittany Burt, were doused with gasoline and set on fire.

Burt's body was found in the burned-out apartment. Serrano suffered serious injuries. Several people were involved, but federal agents charged Jonathan Zampieri and Howard Hoisington with arson with death resulting and robbery with the threat of violence.

Now, Zampieri plans to plead guilty to those charges. Paperwork shows the arson charge could land him in jail for life and the robbery charge for up to 20 years.

Zampieri's change of plea hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17.

Related Stories:

Why suspects in deadly arson case aren't charged with murder

New charges in deadly Northfield arson case

Northfield arson suspects appear in federal court

Northfield fire victim: They lit me on fire

Police identify victims in Northfield fire

Investigators probe scene of deadly Northfield fire

One dead in suspicious Northfield fire