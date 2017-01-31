Quebec mosque shooting suspect appears in court

We're learning more about the Canadian university student accused of killing and wounding worshippers inside a Quebec mosque.

The suspect, Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, appeared in court Monday and was charged with six counts of first-degree murder. Law enforcement sources say they believe Bissonette is a right-wing extremist.

More than 50 worshippers were in the mosque when the attack began during evening prayers. Six men between the ages of 39 and 60 were shot and killed.

Related Story:

Vermont Muslim community reacts to Quebec mosque attack