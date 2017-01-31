Quantcast

Quebec mosque shooting suspect appears in court - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Quebec mosque shooting suspect appears in court

Posted: Updated:
QUEBEC CITY -

We're learning more about the Canadian university student accused of killing and wounding worshippers inside a Quebec mosque.

The suspect, Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, appeared in court Monday and was charged with six counts of first-degree murder. Law enforcement sources say they believe Bissonette is a right-wing extremist.

More than 50 worshippers were in the mosque when the attack began during evening prayers. Six men between the ages of 39 and 60 were shot and killed.

Related Story:

Vermont Muslim community reacts to Quebec mosque attack

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.