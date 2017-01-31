Should companies involved in PFOA contamination pay for water line extension?

Should companies that contaminated the water supply with the chemical PFOA pay the costs of extending public water to impacted homes?

A bill before the Vermont Senate Natural Resources Committee is aimed directly at companies like Saint-Gobain, which operated the former ChemFab plant in North Bennington. More than 100 private wells in the area have tested positive for PFOA, a chemical linked to cancer. While the company has provided bottled water and filters, some lawmakers are pressing for it to pay for a $30 million public water line extension. Industry groups say the current bill is premature and goes too far.

"I think it would be preferable to operate under existing law and processes and try to foster and encourage that level of cooperation toward an end to this situation rather than inject something that might simply spark litigation and discord unnecessarily," said William Driscoll, Associated Industries of Vermont.

"They still might be without the tools necessary to ensure that the responsible party, the industry that caused the pollution in the first place, takes the steps necessary to make sure that the individuals affected, whose wells were contaminated by this toxic chemical. They should be able to get on public drinking water supply now that they know is safe for the long term," said Paul Burns, Vermont Public Interest Research Group.

Burns says the issue of liability for the water lines will likely be rolled into a larger bill that will come before lawmakers on PFOA-related contamination around the state.