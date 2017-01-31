NY water tests find no industrial chemical contamination

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York health and environmental regulators say statewide targeted sampling for two cancer-causing industrial chemicals found no new cases of drinking water contamination.

Regulators say they mapped more than 250 facilities that reported using or storing PFOA, used in making non-stick products, or PFOS, used in firefighting foam. They reported Tuesday that 38 drinking water systems within a half-mile of those facilities were tested, and all were well below the Environmental Protection Agency's advisory level.

Regulators say one well at the Sullivan County Airport was above the advisory level but it wasn't a drinking water source and is no longer used.

Environmental groups urged statewide testing after a high level of PFOA was found in drinking water in Hoosick Falls and Petersburgh.

The state's Water Quality Rapid Response Team says monitoring will continue.

