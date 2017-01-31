Peggy is back baking on TV

Peggy the baker is back!

The young girl from the Northeast Kingdom first wowed audiences last year when she made it to the final four in the Food Network's Kids Baking Championship.

Tuesday night she'll be back on the network competing in an episode called "Pizza Time," where contestants cook up three courses of pizza starting with appetizers and ending with a dessert.

Good luck to her!

