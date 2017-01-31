Quantcast

Oprah joins the team at CBS

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Oprah is coming to CBS!

Starting this fall she'll join "60 Minutes" as a special contributor. The show's executive producer says the media mogul is a wonderful person who's full of energy and ideas.

Winfrey will remain chair and CEO of her own cable network. The network says she'll be part of several stories in the upcoming season.

Her first report is scheduled to air this fall.

