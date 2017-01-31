Families splintered by immigration order

The president's executive order on immigration has Vermonters speaking out. It comes after some of their families were held back from coming to the U.S. Protesters gathered in downtown Burlington Tuesday evening. And many of them are or once were refugees. They say they are devastated that now some of their friends and family may not get the same opportunity.

"Very uncomfortable, unsafe. We are very worried about that," Mohamed Muktar said.

Muktar is a former refugee from Somalia. He's worried about the impacts of President Donald Trump's recent executive order on immigration.

"Makes me very nervous," Muktar said. "Makes me very confused. I don't know what to say."

Muktar left many of his family members and friends behind when he came to Vermont with nothing in 2005. He became a U.S. citizen a decade later.

Today, he works as an interpreter in Burlington schools and just bought a house. He thought it was the perfect time for his loved ones to join him.

"My grandma, my grandpa, my aunt, my uncles, my best friend," he said.

But like many of the students he works with, his family has now been forced to stay separated. Travel from Somalia has been restricted under a presidential order. Muktar says it has unfairly labeled Muslims, who he says are also being targeted at home by terrorist forces.

"Every other day there's a bomb attack. Every other day there's a terrorist attack. So they are killing us, too. It doesn't make sense-- Muslim terrorism," Muktar said.

Muktar joins other school staff at the Integrated Arts Academy trying to explain the ban to young refugee kids worried about their family members still at home.

"This whole thing is devastating to our community," said Theresa Giallorenzo of the Integrated Arts Academy.

A community that also includes people like Zeynab Ali, a Burlington woman whose adult son was supposed to join her here last week.

"Two times they told him that he was ready to go to the United States. And they returned him at the airport," Ali said.

Ali is a Somali native and has a green card. She fears she will never see her son again and fears for her own future.

"They are targeting and labeling other innocent Somalian people which is unfair," she said.

Trump's order has suspended all refugee admissions for 120 days and blocked citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, refugees or otherwise, from entering the U.S. for 90 days. Continued protests are aimed at changing that.