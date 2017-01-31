Liability in animal cruelty cases grabs attention of Vt. lawmakers

From a family's horse shot with a bow and arrow to malnourished dogs left out in the cold, a number of high-profile animal cruelty cases have groups pushing for stronger penalties and enforcement.

On an average day, the Central Vermont Humane Society has dozens of cats and dogs waiting for new owners to take them home. In addition to adoptions, the nonprofit and many other shelters around the state are on the front lines when it comes to animal cruelty cases.

Two years ago, Erika Holm from the Central Vermont Humane Society and other workers converged on a home in Eden where they found upward of 90 dogs living in wretched conditions.

"Animals living in a home uncared for or properly without an overwhelming smell of feces and urine and garbage," said Holm in October 2015.

The case against the owner, Carol Merchant, still continues in the courts. While those animals were surrendered, in some cases they must be seized without the abuser relinquishing ownership.

"People who are being charged with cruelty could turn around and sue the organization that is caring for their animals and so that's what the first step we wanted them to look at was the liability protection from being sued," said Holm.

The issue of liability has gotten the attention of lawmakers, who created an Animal Cruelty Investigations Advisory Board. Tuesday, members of the board briefed lawmakers on some of their key findings.

"It's of real concern not to have some sort of legal liability protection, some sort of good Samaritan protection for our role in supporting law enforcement," said Jessica Danyow, Addison County Humane Society.

Danyow says the board also supports redefining what a "humane officer" is so that only certified law enforcement can investigate cases. There's a wide disparity in training when it comes to small town animal enforcement officers.

"There have been animal advocates working for some time to raise the profile of it and to get both the legal, judicial and law enforcement agencies to recognize that it is a problem and it is a criminal act and it needs to be treated as such," said Danyow.

"We also need better coordination and better uniform consistent enforcement of animal cruelty laws, and I think that's one of the key areas that the task force touched on," said Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington County.

It's an effort to protect animals and the organizations devoted to them.

The Senate is also considering another bill that would increase the maximum prison sentence for aggravated animal cruelty to five years. Future issues for the new board include identifying funding sources for humane societies that take seized animals and the issue of what constitutes "adequate shelter."