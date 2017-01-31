Big blow to governor's education plan

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott's education reform plan appears to be unraveling already. An informal vote Tuesday has some big-time implications. In order for the governor's politically unpalatable plan to become a reality, the Legislature needed to give him and school districts an extension. After Tuesday, even members of Scott's own party don't seem ready to give one.

Six senators on the education committee dealt a crippling blow to new Republican Gov. Phil Scott's dramatic plan to curb education spending. Even the two Republicans in the room informally voted not to consider pushing local school budget decisions into late May.

"I don't see it as having any chance of getting through the Legislature at this point in time," said Sen. Joe Benning, R-Caledonia County.

Without the extension, the governor's improbable plan to cap school spending and force teachers to pay more for health care looks impossible.

Senate Minority leader Dustin Degree seemed stunned by the vote.

"The conversation has been halted at this point, it's only a straw vote, they can always reconsider, I hope they do, but I think it's a real disappointment," said Degree, R-Franklin County.

He says moving the date back would not have required a commitment to the rest of the governor's reform package but given lawmakers a chance to hear him out.

Many lawmakers say the governor should have started the conversation earlier.

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says they won't punish volunteer school board members for the lack of clarity in the governor's plan. School boards need to have budgets ready for public inspection Feb. 3.

"We would have to make major sweeping changes to the budget and education finance law in three days, and we still don't have a specific proposal yet," said Johnson D-Grand Isle-Chittenden.

The governor's plan further frayed in a House money committee. There, legislative attorneys told their clients that the governor's proposals raise at least two substantial state constitutional questions.

The question now seems to be whether either lawmakers or the governor go back to the drawing board in search of another plan to contain costs.

We asked for the governor's response to Tuesday's news. We had not yet heard back when this story was published.