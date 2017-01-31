Help from Hollywood for Vermont's war on drugs

If you're a fan of the hit show "House of Cards," you'll know Jeremy Holm. The actor has also had roles in "Mr. Robot" and "The Americans." Now, he is taking on a new job off camera. Holm, who lives in Vergennes, is teaming up with the United Way of Addison County to tackle Vermont's heroin problem.

Jeremy Holm and the United Way's Jesse Brooks appeared on "The :30" to tell us about it. Watch the video for more.