NH revenues show strong surplus

NEW HAMPSHIRE -

Vermont is struggling to close a $70 million budget hole, but it looks like neighboring New Hampshire is raking in the dough.

Strong state revenues allowed the Granite State to end the last fiscal year with a nearly $160 million surplus. Those numbers put New Hampshire in a strong position heading into the current fiscal year, but there are still some budget challenges in the state's health department.

