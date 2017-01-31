Quantcast

Butting heads over school spending - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Butting heads over school spending

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A Vermont Senate committee on Tuesday effectively scuttled the governor's plan to squeeze money out of K-12 education in Vermont.

In his budget address, Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, pushed for more spending on early education and higher education, and less spending on K-12. To start, he wants teachers to pay 20 percent of their health care premiums like other state workers.

Martha Allen is the head of the Vermont NEA, the state's largest teachers union. The group is pushing back against the proposal to make teachers pay 20 percent of their health care premiums. She appeared on "The :30" to tell us why and to talk about reaction from teachers. Watch the video to see.

Related Story:

Big blow to governor's education plan

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.