Butting heads over school spending

A Vermont Senate committee on Tuesday effectively scuttled the governor's plan to squeeze money out of K-12 education in Vermont.

In his budget address, Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, pushed for more spending on early education and higher education, and less spending on K-12. To start, he wants teachers to pay 20 percent of their health care premiums like other state workers.

Martha Allen is the head of the Vermont NEA, the state's largest teachers union. The group is pushing back against the proposal to make teachers pay 20 percent of their health care premiums. She appeared on "The :30" to tell us why and to talk about reaction from teachers. Watch the video to see.

Related Story:

Big blow to governor's education plan