Community protests Rutland optometrist's jail sentence after multiple DUIs

A Rutland optometrist is getting three and a half years in jail after four DUIs and now community members are protesting his sentence.

Leif Erickson was dropped off at the jail Tuesday evening. Earlier in the day, he said he was on the road to recovering from his addiction but now won't have that opportunity.

Erickson spent his last day of freedom making signs for a protest he will not attend.

"I have to be held accountable," said Erickson.

Erickson agrees he should be punished for his fourth DUI conviction in Vermont, but he doesn't think spending 15 to 42 months behind bars is a fair punishment.

"It's just devastating," said Tim Rice, Erickson's husband.

Rice orchestrated the protest outside of the Rutland County Courthouse in hopes that the court will reconsider the punishment.

"One year, four months in jail is, we feel, too harsh and out of line with the nature of the crime," said Rice.

Because he is considered a low-risk offender by the state, Erickson will not be receiving treatment while in jail.

"Most professionals agree that treatment is much preferred over incarceration for people with drug and alcohol addiction," said Rice.

In 2015, Erickson lost his driver's license. He will be closing his optical shop in two weeks, leaving his patients to find eye care elsewhere and three employees out of a job.

"Because I made these mistakes, all of these people are suffering and that's the most difficult for me," said Erickson.

Rice says locking up someone in need of help is a waste of taxpayer money.

But State's Attorney Rosemary Kennedy says spending that money is a choice that can be costly but worth it.

"I think Dr. Erickson and people who continue to drive drunk create a risk in this community and it's worth taxpayers' money to safeguard the rest of the community from them," said Kennedy.

Erickson has had opportunities for treatment in the past but has relapsed.