Hundreds rally in Burlington against Trump's temporary travel ban

People across the country are protesting the executive order that President Donald Trump insists is not a Muslim ban. Tuesday night, hundreds rallied at Burlington's City Hall Park to make their voices heard.

These Vermonters won't back down.

"It's very important for us to be loud, be boisterous, to make sure our voices are heard and make this administration work for us," said Kiran Waqar of Muslim Girls Making Change.

They're fed up with President Trump's administration.

"It's our responsibility to let the government know that this isn't OK," said Tristan Lalor of Burlington.

Rally attendees are outraged by the president's executive order that temporarily bans citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from coming to America.

"These people are just like us: grandmothers, grandfathers, babies," said one speaker.

Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer insisted the order is not a ban but rather a vetting system.

"When we use words like 'travel ban,' that misrepresents what it is. It's seven countries, previously identified by the Obama administration where, frankly, we don't get the information that we need for people coming into this country. Because what this isn't about, it's not just the people, it's about the information that another country provides us," Spicer said.

The Vermont Mayors Coalition called on President Trump to rescind the order. The coalition issued a statement, which says in part, "We believe we are stronger as a state because we continue to welcome people from around the world, and it remains our intention to continue that tradition."

"Nobody's better than anybody else and everyone is welcoming here. It's the Vermont I grew up in. It's the Burlington I grew up in, and I'd like to see it stay that way," said Adam Krol of Burlington.

This isn't Burlington's first march against the executive order. Hundreds rallied here Sunday afternoon. And Tuesday night, many attendees said they won't stop fighting.

"This is just the beginning. I really think people that have never protested in their lives are going to be much more forthcoming," said Kate Shaper of Winooski.

Thursday, the Vermont Internationalist Socialist Organization is holding an event called "No Human Being is Illegal."