Police: Sheldon man picked up on extortion and burglary charges

A Sheldon man was picked up Tuesday on extortion and burglary charges.

Vermont State Police say Ryan Perry, 21, extorted about $1,000 in cash and $300 worth of property from his victim. Police say he was also behind a residential burglary on School Street last week. Police say their investigation also revealed incidents of domestic assault and unlawful restraint in the second degree.

Perry was held on $55,000 bail.