Triple header at Middlebury College

Middlebury College hosted three games on Tuesday night.
In a battle of two top 10 teams, The 9th ranked Panther women beat #4 Norwich, 5-3. The win snaps Middlebury's 3 game losing streak. Jessica Young scored twice for the home team.
The Middlebury women's basketball team fell to Keene St., 59-37 while the 16th ranked Panther men's basketball team beat Keene St., 89-77. Jack Daly scored a career and game high 23 points for Middlebury.
