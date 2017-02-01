Quantcast

Triple header at Middlebury College

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. -

Middlebury College hosted three games on Tuesday night.

In a battle of two top 10 teams, The 9th ranked Panther women beat #4 Norwich, 5-3.  The win snaps Middlebury's 3 game losing streak.  Jessica Young scored twice for the home team.

The Middlebury women's basketball team fell to Keene St., 59-37 while the 16th ranked Panther men's basketball team beat Keene St., 89-77.  Jack Daly scored a career and game high 23 points for Middlebury.

