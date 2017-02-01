Quantcast

Tuesday high school girls hoop highlights - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Tuesday high school girls hoop highlights

Posted: Updated:

High school girls basketball scores for Tuesday, 1/31/17

St. Johnsbury 71
Burlington 37

BFA-St. Albans 35
Essex 31

Mount Abraham 57
Colchester 42

North Country 62
Milton 33

Winooski 44
Richford 22

Rice 45
South Burlington 39

Lake Region 55
Enosburg 44

Middlebury 49
Mount Mansfield 37

Vergennes 44
Missisquoi 27

BFA-Fairfax 53
Hazen 37

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.