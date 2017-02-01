Tuesday high school girls hoop highlights

High school girls basketball scores for Tuesday, 1/31/17
St. Johnsbury 71
Burlington 37
BFA-St. Albans 35
Essex 31
Mount Abraham 57
Colchester 42
North Country 62
Milton 33
Winooski 44
Richford 22
Rice 45
South Burlington 39
Lake Region 55
Enosburg 44
Middlebury 49
Mount Mansfield 37
Vergennes 44
Missisquoi 27
BFA-Fairfax 53
Hazen 37
