Former NH Sen. Ayotte to help Trump's nominee for justice

BURLINGTON, Vt.

Former New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte has been tapped to shepherd President Trump's Supreme Court justice nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, through the Senate confirmation process.

This means Ayotte's job will be to ensure the nominee is approved by the U.S. Senate.

Ayotte served as New Hampshire's attorney general for five years before she was a senator. The Republican lost her re-election bid in November to former Governor Maggie Hassan, a Democrat.

