Rutland man accused of selling heroin

RUTLAND, Vt. -

Police say they arrested a drug dealer for the second time in a week.

Tuesday, members of the Vermont State Police Drug Task Force arrested Robert Grady, 35, of Rutland, for selling heroin and violating his conditions of release.

Grady was arrested for the same offense just six days earlier. And police say he was also arrested for selling drugs a year ago.

He was held on bail.

