Vermont man gets 15 years for multiple bank robberies

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man who admitted to robbing multiple banks in Vermont and New Hampshire in 2015 is headed to prison.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 32-year-old Matthew Martin, of Weathersfield, was sentenced Tuesday in Brattleboro to 15 years behind bars. He was also ordered to pay more than $25,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say Martin committed armed robberies of a People's United Bank in Brattleboro and the Heritage Family Credit Union in Ludlow in December 2015 while using a BB gun. Police say Martin robbed two banks in New Hampshire and a pharmacy in Bellows Falls.

Martin previously pleaded guilty to an indictment that consolidated eight separate robberies into a single case.

