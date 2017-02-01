Quantcast

Vermont man gets 15 years for multiple bank robberies - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont man gets 15 years for multiple bank robberies

Posted: Updated:
Matthew Martin Matthew Martin

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man who admitted to robbing multiple banks in Vermont and New Hampshire in 2015 is headed to prison.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 32-year-old Matthew Martin, of Weathersfield, was sentenced Tuesday in Brattleboro to 15 years behind bars. He was also ordered to pay more than $25,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say Martin committed armed robberies of a People's United Bank in Brattleboro and the Heritage Family Credit Union in Ludlow in December 2015 while using a BB gun. Police say Martin robbed two banks in New Hampshire and a pharmacy in Bellows Falls.

Martin previously pleaded guilty to an indictment that consolidated eight separate robberies into a single case.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Vermont man pleads guilty to 6 bank robberies in Vermont, NH

Vt. man indicted on federal bank robbery charges

Police: Man dressed as a woman to rob Brattleboro bank

Reward offered in triple bank robbery case

Police: Ludlow credit union robbed

Two men now face charges in gas station armed robbery

Man suspected of Springfield bank robbery appears in court

Credit union robbed in Springfield

Arrest made in pharmacy robbery

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.