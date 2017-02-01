Group to focus on Bennington County economic development

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A regional working group focused on economic development in Bennington County will hold its first meeting next week.

The Bennington Banner reports that the meeting comes after a legislative report said urgent action was needed to address downward trends in the region's economy.

The group, which will meet monthly, is made up of representatives of the public and private sector, such as town managers, business owners and community leaders. Jonathan Cooper, community and economic development specialist with the Bennington County Regional Commission, says about a dozen people have agreed to volunteer.

He says a regional economic development summit is planned in May with stakeholders from both Bennington and Windham counties.

