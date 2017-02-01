Ex-lawmaker facing drug, sex charges seeks separate trials

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire state lawmaker facing drug offenses and charges he allegedly tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into a sexual encounter is asking for two separate trials.

The Concord Monitor reports an attorney for former Republican state representative Kyle Tasker, of Nottingham, recently filed the request on Tasker's behalf. Tasker is scheduled to stand trial in May on more than a dozen charges. He argues some are unrelated.

A judge will not issue a decision until after a hearing on March 16 in Brentwood.

Prosecutors say Tasker used social media to lure an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl for sex between January 2016 and March 2016.

On the day of Tasker's arrest, police allege they found "vast amounts" of drugs in his home.

