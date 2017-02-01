Big solar project coming to New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire could soon be home to one of the largest solar projects in the region.

The town of Hinsdale on Monday conditionally approved a Ranger Solar project to build a solar field up to 65 megawatts on a 400-acre site. Power from the project, which could go online in late 2019, would feed the regional electricity market and power as many as 19,500 homes. The company also said the project would offset over 500,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over 20 years.

The state of New Hampshire set a goal in 2006 to obtain 25 percent of its power from clean, renewable source by 2025. But solar has been slow to take hold, with the largest solar site to date being a 1-megawatt project in Milton.

